Kilmer, Regina B. RENSSELAER Regina B. Malinowski Kilmer, after a courageous battle with cancer since 2015, died on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, in her home at the age of 70. She leaves behind her son, Kyle (April) Kilmer; her daughter, Krystle (Ryan) Hearley; and her granddaughters, Keagan and Kayleigh Kilmer. Regina was born on March 9, 1950, in Jamaica, N.Y., to father Edmund Malinowski and mother Helen Malinowski, who predeceased her. Regina was an only child. She lost her father at age 10. With her mother, she moved north to Hudson, N.Y where she attended grade school and graduated from Hudson High School, class of 1968. Regina moved north again to the Albany area where she raised her son and daughter, with their father, Richard Kilmer. Regina loved her son and daughter more than anything else in the world. She was also a loyal friend to all those around her, which included numerous friendships she maintained since grade school. Regina's graciousness was admired, will always be remembered, and has left a mark on the hearts of many. Regina worked as an accounts receivable specialist for over 20 years at N.Y.S.I.D., and remained an employee there until the end of her life. She was a hard worker, and sadly her life was cut short before she could enjoy the fruits of her labor in retirement. Regina requested to be cremated. She will be kept and treasured in the possession of close family. A wake will be held on Sunday, October 18, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the home she loved, never ever wanted to move away from, and one day passed away in. To leave a message for the family or view other helpful services please visit www.mcveighfuneralhom.com
