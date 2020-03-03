George, Regina LOUDONVILLE Regina George of Loudonville, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Albany Medical Center Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Margaret Shanahan Donlon. Regina was predeceased by her husband Peter George Jr.; and her children, Peter George III, Gregory George and Maureen Kelly. She is survived by her grandchildren, Ryan (Kristina), Meaghan, and Brendan Kelly. She was Grandmama to Jay (Lynne), Jeffrey (Kayla), Bailey, Connor and Sydney Grugan. Great-grandmother of Jack Kelly. Mother-in-law of James Kelly, Kathy George and Cindy George. Regina was a longtime devoted parishioner of St. Pius X Church. She was a cherished member of the Shaker Pointe Community. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Regina's family on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at St. Pius X Church, Crumite Rd., Loudonville. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Memorial contributions may be made to Sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet, 385 Watervliet-Shaker Rd. Latham, NY 12110-4799. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 3, 2020