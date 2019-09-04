Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Regina M. Helm. View Sign Service Information Hans Funeral Home 1088 Western Ave Albany , NY 12203 (518)-489-2161 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hans Funeral Home 1088 Western Ave Albany , NY 12203 View Map Funeral service 8:15 AM Hans Funeral Home 1088 Western Ave Albany , NY 12203 View Map Funeral service 9:00 AM All Saints Catholic Church 16 Homestead Street (behind CVS) View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Helm, Regina M. GUILDERLAND Regina M. Blanchet Helm, 79 of Guilderland, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Regina was born in Albany, the daughter of the late Andrew and Regina DuBruy Blanchet. She lived here all her life. She was employed by the New York State Dept. of Higher Education, and was a communicant of All Saints Catholic Church in Albany. Regina always found true joy surrounding herself with her family and many wonderful friends. Regina is survived by her beloved husband, Kenneth L. Helm Sr.; her children, Kenneth L. Helm (Laura) of Naples, Fla., Kevin A. Helm (Michelle) of Slingerlands, and Keith R. Helm of Delanson; her three grandsons, Joshua Helm, Zachary Helm and Aaron Thomas; her brother Victor L. Blanchet; her sisters-in-law, Marion Blanchet, Jeanette Blanchette, Jill Van Patten (Jeff), and Carol Engle; her brother-in-law Thomas Moriarty; and by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Kimberly Helm Thomas; her brothers, Leo Edmund Blanchet and Theodore "Al" Blanchette; and her sisters, Beatrice Czwakiel and Annette Phelan. The family would like to thank the staff of Community Hospice for the wonderful care they provided for Regina and the family. Funeral services will be held in the Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany, Friday at 8:15 a.m., and from there to All Saints Catholic Church, 16 Homestead Street (behind CVS), at 9 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call at the funeral home Thursday from 4-8 p.m. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. To leave a message of condolence for the family or obtain directions to the funeral home, please visit







