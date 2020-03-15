Mesick, Regina M. AUBURNDALE, Fla. Regina Maria Mesick, 33, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale, Fla. Regina was born in Albany on June 11, 1986. She was a graduate of Daniel Webster College in Nashua, N.H. where she pursued her dream of becoming a pilot. She was a Captain working for PSA Airlines. In addition to flying, Regina loved spending time with her family and friends, as well as, traveling all over the world. She was an avid athlete and animal lover who would have taken in any animal if she could. Regina is survived by her husband Benjamin Collier; her parents, Charles E. Mesick and Michele Ravida Mesick; her sister Rachael E. Mesick; grandparents, Maria (Garry) King and Thomas (Marianne) Ravida; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Regina's family on Wednesday, March 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Latham. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mohawk Hudson Humane Society in Menands. For directions or to leave a message of condolence for the family visit www.CannonFuneral.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020