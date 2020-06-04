Henry, Regina Marcia GREENVILLE Regina Marcia Henry, 80, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Albany Medical Center with her loving family by her side. Regina was the daughter of the late Lynn and Jane Arceneaux. Regina was the devoted wife to the late Robert C. Henry III. They were married for over 60 years. She and Robert co-owned Property Damage Appraisers of Albany for 30 years. She enjoyed spending time with her entire family and loved cooking for them. She was an avid gardener, baker and cook. Regina is survived by her children, Robert (Angela) C. Henry IV and Renee (Evan) Henry-Torrey; and her granddaughter Nicole S. Torrey. She was much beloved and will be sorely missed. A funeral service will be private. Burial will follow the service in Memory Gardens, Colonie where she will rest next to her husband. To leave a message for the family online, visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 4, 2020.