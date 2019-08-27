Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Regina (Ann) Pozner M.D.. View Sign Service Information Levine Memorial Chapel Inc 649 Washington Ave Albany , NY 12206 (518)-438-1002 Send Flowers Obituary









Pozner, Regina (Ann) M.D. ALBANY Regina (Ann) Pozner, M.D., nee Lindsey, 94, died peacefully on August 26, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital, after a brief illness. Regina was born on August 1, 1925 in London, England, the daughter of Rachel (Raie Hames) and Joseph Lindsey. During World War II, while studying to become a doctor, she met her future husband, Harry B. Pozner, M.D., who was serving as a physician in London for the United States Army. They were married on February 25, 1945 at the Royal Pavilion in Brighton, England and moved to New York City in early 1946. Not long after the birth of their son, Louis-Jack, in December, 1946, Regina attended Hunter College for one year in order to qualify for admittance to medical school in the United States. She graduated from Women's Medical College of Pennsylvania, in Philadelphia, Pa., in 1952 and commenced her medical practice, as a general practitioner, alongside her husband, from their home in Elmont, N.Y. As the only woman physician in the area, she was granted hospital privileges at Nassau Hospital (Winthrop Medical Center), in Mineola, N.Y. and over the next 20 years successfully delivered over 500 babies, once delivering five babies in five days during a major snowstorm and even performing an emergency delivery in her office. After the death of her husband, in 1972, Regina moved to New York City and successfully completed a dermatology residency at New York Hospital/Cornell Medical College (New York Presbyterian). Thereafter, she first worked at a medical clinic in Spanish Harlem and eventually started her own clinic there, for which she was recognized by the City Council of New York for her service to that underserved community. She continued practicing medicine until March, 2008, when, at age 83, she moved to Albany to be near her son and daughter-in-law, residing at The Massry Residence. While at the Massry, she studied and taught a class on the Torah portion of the week for many years. Regina was a world traveler from her early childhood through her 80s. She was also a generous supporter of many Jewish causes, including the Elmont Jewish Center, Fifth Avenue Synagogue, Temple Israel of Albany, Bet Shraga Hebrew Academy, the Jewish Federation of Northeastern New York and Bar Ilan University in Israel. Regina is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Louis-Jack and Rona Pozner of Albany, three grandchildren: Dr. Samantha Pozner (Andrew Hickman) of Summit, N.J.; Jo-Ellen Pozner Zeitlin, PhD (Ben) of San Leandro, Calif., and Zachary Pozner (Dera-Jill) of San Francisco, Calif.; and four great-grandchildren, Tabatha and Miller Hickman and Simon and Gideon Zeitlin. Many thanks to the caregivers at the Massry and the doctors and nurses at St. Peter's Hospital. A graveside service will be held at Beth David Cemetery, in Elmont, New York on Tuesday, August 27. Shiva will be observed at the home of Rona and Louis-Jack Pozner from 9 a.m., on Wednesday and Thursday, August 28 and 29, with a Shiva minyan at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, August 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sunday, September 1, from 9 a.m., with Shiva minyan at 7:30 p.m. and Monday, September 2, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Judkowitz-Pozner Fund at Bet Shraga Hebrew Academy, the Pozner Endowment Fund at Temple Israel or the Jewish Federation of Northeastern New York. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close