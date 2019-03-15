Sheldon, Regina "Jeannie" REXFORD Regina "Jeannie" Sheldon, 58 of Dubois Lane, died suddenly at home on Sunday, March 10, 2019. She was born on July 20, 1960, in Albany and was the daughter of the late John Ralph and Gladys Miller Lane. She had been an administrative aide at G.E. in Schenectady for over eight years and earlier had worked for Atlantic Testing Labs in Clifton Park. She was the beloved wife of James Allen Sheldon, whom she married on July 17, 2010. She was the devoted sister of Jeffery Lane (Theresa) of North Creek, N.Y., Gregory Lane, Suzanne Lane Dingley (Burt) of Rexford, John Lane of Halfmoon and Tessie Seguin (Dave) of North Creek and Punta Gorda, Fla.; also survived by several nieces and nephews. The funeral will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park. Calling hours will be from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Schenectady, NY, 12302. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary