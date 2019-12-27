Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 (518)-273-3223 Send Flowers Obituary

, Regina T. LATHAM Regina Toomey Smith, 93, entered into eternal life on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2019, at the Eddy Heritage House in Troy. Born in Watervliet on November 12, 1926, Regina was the daughter of the late Raymond and Florence (Ashley) Toomey. She was a Watervliet resident for much of her life and was educated at the former Sacred Heart of Mary School and Catholic Central High School in Troy where she was a member of the graduating class of 1944. Regina moved to Latham 17 years ago. Early in her life, Regina was employed by the Watervliet Arsenal as a bookkeeper and also assisted soldiers who were newly discharged returning home from World War II. She later was employed by the former Behr-Manning Company in Watervliet where she worked for six years before dedicating herself to raising her family. Regina worked for the Williams Press in Menands and lastly for the Seton Day Center in Watervliet as a teacher's aide from where she retired following 15 years of service. She was a communicant of the former Sacred Heart of Mary Church in Watervliet where she enjoyed membership in the Rosary Society. More recently she was a communicant of Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Latham. She enjoyed playing card games and was an avid fan of the N.Y. Mets. She was the beloved wife of the late Douglas W. Smith Sr.; mother of Dawn (Joseph) Iannacone of Halfmoon, Douglas W. Smith Jr. of Watervliet and Deborah A. Smith of West Burke, Vt.; grandmother of Christine (Phillip) Jones of Colonie, Joseph (Michelle) Iannacone of San Antonio, Texas and Lindsay Iannacone of Denver; great-grandmother of Jamal Jones, Vanessa Jones, Danielle Jones and Siena Iannacone; sister of Marilyne Anderson of Fredericksburg, Va. and the late Raymond and John Toomey; sister-in-law of Lorraine Toomey of Saratoga. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Regina will be held privately for her family, with a celebration of life to be announced at a later date. Donations in Regina's memory may be made to the Traumatic Brain Injury Association of New York State, 10 Colvin Ave., Albany, NY, 12206.







Smith , Regina T. LATHAM Regina Toomey Smith, 93, entered into eternal life on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2019, at the Eddy Heritage House in Troy. Born in Watervliet on November 12, 1926, Regina was the daughter of the late Raymond and Florence (Ashley) Toomey. She was a Watervliet resident for much of her life and was educated at the former Sacred Heart of Mary School and Catholic Central High School in Troy where she was a member of the graduating class of 1944. Regina moved to Latham 17 years ago. Early in her life, Regina was employed by the Watervliet Arsenal as a bookkeeper and also assisted soldiers who were newly discharged returning home from World War II. She later was employed by the former Behr-Manning Company in Watervliet where she worked for six years before dedicating herself to raising her family. Regina worked for the Williams Press in Menands and lastly for the Seton Day Center in Watervliet as a teacher's aide from where she retired following 15 years of service. She was a communicant of the former Sacred Heart of Mary Church in Watervliet where she enjoyed membership in the Rosary Society. More recently she was a communicant of Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Latham. She enjoyed playing card games and was an avid fan of the N.Y. Mets. She was the beloved wife of the late Douglas W. Smith Sr.; mother of Dawn (Joseph) Iannacone of Halfmoon, Douglas W. Smith Jr. of Watervliet and Deborah A. Smith of West Burke, Vt.; grandmother of Christine (Phillip) Jones of Colonie, Joseph (Michelle) Iannacone of San Antonio, Texas and Lindsay Iannacone of Denver; great-grandmother of Jamal Jones, Vanessa Jones, Danielle Jones and Siena Iannacone; sister of Marilyne Anderson of Fredericksburg, Va. and the late Raymond and John Toomey; sister-in-law of Lorraine Toomey of Saratoga. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Regina will be held privately for her family, with a celebration of life to be announced at a later date. Donations in Regina's memory may be made to the Traumatic Brain Injury Association of New York State, 10 Colvin Ave., Albany, NY, 12206. Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close