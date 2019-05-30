|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Father Reginald James OFM Reddy.
|
|
Wake
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
View Map
St. Bernardine of Siena Friary Chapel
|
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
View Map
St. Bernardine of Siena Friary Chapel
|
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
View Map
St. Bernardine of Siena Friary Chapel
Reddy, Father Reginald James OFM LOUDONVILLE Father Reginald James Reddy, OFM, 84, a professed Franciscan Friar for 63 years and Catholic priest for 58, died at Teresian House on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Father Reginald was born on July 16, 1934, on Staten Island, N.Y., to Raymond and Edith (nee Reardon) Reddy and baptized Kenneth Edward in the Sacred Heart Church on July 29, 1934. The youngest of six boys, he attended Sacred Heart Grammar School and Regis High School in Manhattan before studying at St. Joseph Seraphic Seminary in Callicoon, N.Y. After graduating in 1954, he was received into the Order of Friars Minor at St. Bonaventure Friary in Paterson, N.J., where he received the name Reginald James professing first vows one year later. He was ordained to the priesthood on February 25, 1961, at the Franciscan Monastery, in Washington, D.C. Following ordination, Father Reginald began the first of his many years as a physics teacher at Archbishop Walsh High School in Olean, N.Y. From 1965 to 1973, Father Reginald pursued his doctorate in physics at the University of South Carolina earning his Ph.D. He returned north to teach physics at Siena College becoming chair of the physics department and serving as president of Sigma Pi Sigma. His pastoral work included being the founding spiritual assistant for the Franciscan Missionaries of Jesus Crucified, and the spiritual assistant for the local Secular Franciscan fraternity from 1978 to 1992. As professor emeritus upon retirement from Siena in 2002 he began fulltime pastoral ministry at St. Francis Chapel in Albany, also serving as chaplain to the Filipino community and the Knights and Dames of Malta. After 12 years at St. Francis Chapel, Father Reginald moved to Holy Name Friary in Ringwood, N.J. Earlier this year, he transferred to Teresian House in Albany. In addition to his Franciscan confreres, Father Reginald is survived by his brothers, Robert of Edmond, Okla., and John (Marie) Reddy of Hauppauge, Long Island, N.Y. many nieces and nephews; and was predeceased by brothers, Father David, OFM; Richard, and Paul Reddy. A longtime physics professor at Siena College, a wake is planned for Friday, May 31, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., at St. Bernardine of Siena Friary Chapel, on the campus of Siena College. A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, in the College Chapel with burial following in St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands. Memorial donations in Father Reginald's memory may be made to Franciscan Friars, Holy Name Province, 144 West 32nd Street, New York, NY, 10001 or Franciscan Friar Memorial Scholarship Siena College, 515 Loudon Rd., Loudonville, NY, 12211.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 30, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|