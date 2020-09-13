Beaudoin, Reginald L. CROPSEYVILLE Reginald L. Beaudoin, 91, passed away Friday evening, September 11, 2020, at Barnwell Nursing and Rehab in Valatie. Born in Vermont on May 9, 1929, he was the son of the late Rudolph and Mabel Beaudoin. Reginald grew up in Vermont and enlisted in the U.S. Army to serve his country during the Korean War. Upon returning home, he married the love of his life, the late Myrtle Beaudoin, and together they moved to New York State. He worked as a machine operator for Behr-Manning/Norton Co. in Watervliet, remaining a dedicated employee until his eventual retirement. When not at work he enjoyed being outdoors, including hunting, fishing, and trapping with his brother. He was a handyman who could fix anything and enjoyed crafting and working with his hands. He converted a one-room schoolhouse into their family home and proceeded to fill it with memories. He was pruod to be affectionately known as "Pepe" to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Reginald is survived by his seven children, Mark (Deborah) Beaudoin of Grafton, Michael (Barbara) Beaudoin of Grafton, Denise (Paul) Byrne of Grafton, Richard (Gina) Beaudoin of Pittstown, Joan (Wayne) Wilson of Grafton, Brian (Terri) Beaudoin of Cropseyville, and David (Trina) Beaudoin of Melrose; his brothers, Theodore (Irene) Beaudoin of Milton, Vt., and Azarius (Sylvia) Beaudoin of Essex Junction, Vt; his 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Myrtle; his parents, Rudolph and Mabel; and by three siblings, Joseph Beaudoin, Pauline Beaudoin, and Theresa Bouchard. Reginald's family would like to thank the staff at Barnwell, especially Theresa and Bridget, for the care they provided to him over the past five years, it is greatly appreciated. To carry out Reginald's wishes, his remains will be buried privately alongside his wife in the Holy Cross Cemetery in Colchester, Vt.