Netoskie, Reginald Ronald LOUDONVILLE Reginald Ronald Netoskie passed peacefully into God's loving presence on September 9, 2020, at the Eddy Village Green at Cohoes. He was born on August 16, 1932, in Arnold, Pa. to John R. and Martha E. Netoskie. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Walter Netoskie. He was husband to his beloved bride of 63 years, Shirley, who remains to give thanks for his life and their love story. Reginald graduated from New Kensington High School in Pennsylvania, and in 1954, from the University of Pittsburgh. He went on to a distinguished career in metallurgy, first at Rem Cru Titanium, in Midland, Pa. He served briefly in the U.S. Air Force as part of a critical skills initiative related to the "Space Race." Ron then worked for Allegheny Ludlum Steel, in Ferndale, Mich. Subsequently, he was transferred to Watervliet, and was part of a special group that formed Al Tech Specialty Steel, where he was vice president. A member of the American Society for Metal and the American Institute of Iron and Steel Institute, he was a scholar and researcher in his field, with a high sense of the necessity to "get it right" as errors could have devastating consequences. He was named a "Young Tiger" by Business Week. He was mentor to many in his field and truly loved his work. His only regret, much later, was that he neglected to vacation all that he could and often counseled others to be sure to treasure those opportunities. Following a cerebral aneurism event in 1982, he was retired following a brief return to work in 1985. Ron met the love of his life, Shirley Keller, in 1954, and began a lifelong journey of love, joy, adventure, courage, laughter, and tears. Their four children knew Ron's loyalty, work ethic, and passionate family love. All who have spent a little time with Ron know that it's important to know that we're blessed, to live at this time, in this country, and have myriad advantages and blessings. We also know that we must vote or forfeit the right to complain. Ron enjoyed time traveling with Shirley across the country, to Europe, Bermuda, and various other destinations, via auto, plane, ship, and schooner. He also basked in the joy of family vacations to Florida, Maine, a Caribbean cruise, and other vacation spots. Ron was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Latham, Prime Timers, UM Men's group. He extolled the benefits of Toastmasters, which enhanced his career and supported him in giving voice to a very humble man of honor, compassion, and integrity. Survivors include Ron's beloved wife, Shirley A. Netoskie; children, Mary (Oakley) Neitzel, Ron (Michelle) Netoskie, Patty Netoskie, and David (Angela) Netoskie; and grandchildren, Jessica Neitzel Brunk (Keven), Janna Ruth Neitzel, Emilie Hempstead Torres (Pelu), Joshua Hempstead (Jessie), and Elise Claire Netoskie. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet on Sunday, September 13, from 2 to 3 p.m. followed by a celebration of life at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Capital City Rescue Mission of Albany or the Calvary United Methodist Church in Latham.