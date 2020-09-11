1/1
Reginald Ronald Netoskie
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Reginald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Netoskie, Reginald Ronald LOUDONVILLE Reginald Ronald Netoskie passed peacefully into God's loving presence on September 9, 2020, at the Eddy Village Green at Cohoes. He was born on August 16, 1932, in Arnold, Pa. to John R. and Martha E. Netoskie. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Walter Netoskie. He was husband to his beloved bride of 63 years, Shirley, who remains to give thanks for his life and their love story. Reginald graduated from New Kensington High School in Pennsylvania, and in 1954, from the University of Pittsburgh. He went on to a distinguished career in metallurgy, first at Rem Cru Titanium, in Midland, Pa. He served briefly in the U.S. Air Force as part of a critical skills initiative related to the "Space Race." Ron then worked for Allegheny Ludlum Steel, in Ferndale, Mich. Subsequently, he was transferred to Watervliet, and was part of a special group that formed Al Tech Specialty Steel, where he was vice president. A member of the American Society for Metal and the American Institute of Iron and Steel Institute, he was a scholar and researcher in his field, with a high sense of the necessity to "get it right" as errors could have devastating consequences. He was named a "Young Tiger" by Business Week. He was mentor to many in his field and truly loved his work. His only regret, much later, was that he neglected to vacation all that he could and often counseled others to be sure to treasure those opportunities. Following a cerebral aneurism event in 1982, he was retired following a brief return to work in 1985. Ron met the love of his life, Shirley Keller, in 1954, and began a lifelong journey of love, joy, adventure, courage, laughter, and tears. Their four children knew Ron's loyalty, work ethic, and passionate family love. All who have spent a little time with Ron know that it's important to know that we're blessed, to live at this time, in this country, and have myriad advantages and blessings. We also know that we must vote or forfeit the right to complain. Ron enjoyed time traveling with Shirley across the country, to Europe, Bermuda, and various other destinations, via auto, plane, ship, and schooner. He also basked in the joy of family vacations to Florida, Maine, a Caribbean cruise, and other vacation spots. Ron was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Latham, Prime Timers, UM Men's group. He extolled the benefits of Toastmasters, which enhanced his career and supported him in giving voice to a very humble man of honor, compassion, and integrity. Survivors include Ron's beloved wife, Shirley A. Netoskie; children, Mary (Oakley) Neitzel, Ron (Michelle) Netoskie, Patty Netoskie, and David (Angela) Netoskie; and grandchildren, Jessica Neitzel Brunk (Keven), Janna Ruth Neitzel, Emilie Hempstead Torres (Pelu), Joshua Hempstead (Jessie), and Elise Claire Netoskie. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet on Sunday, September 13, from 2 to 3 p.m. followed by a celebration of life at 3 p.m. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Capital City Rescue Mission of Albany or the Calvary United Methodist Church in Latham. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Calling hours
02:00 - 03:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
SEP
13
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
(518) 272-2824
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved