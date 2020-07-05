1/1
Reginald W. Pelton
1934 - 2020
Pelton, Reginald W. ALBANY Reginald W. Pelton, 86, born on March 6, 1934, passed away peaceful ly and comfortably at Shaker Place Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on June 30, 2020, where he received loving care. "Nice Guy Reg" was born at home to Leroy and Viola Atkins Pelton in Coeymans. He was one of eight children, LeRoy, Cornelius, Raymond, Charles, John, Ruth, and Pearl all of whom have preceded him in death as did their spouses. Reggie married Anne M. Finch on July 15, 1954, and they would have celebrated their 66th anniversary this year. He was the loving father of daughter, Debbie Pelton Elsner (Jim) of Lafayette, Ind. and was preceded in death by Reggie Jr. of Albany. "Poppy" was beloved by his grandsons, Mark Elsner and Cory Pelton; and great-grandchildren, AJ, Ryan, Reese and Parker, Alexis, and Sophie Anne. He loved and enjoyed his many nieces and nephews. Most of their friends are gone, but they had years of a great friendship with his hunting/fishing partner Marty Lesh and his dear wife Nancy. Camping and fishing at Lake Champlain with his nephew John Michael and his wife Alice brought him great joy. Special thanks to his loving niece Ruthann Benedict who was always surprising Anne and Reggie with canned goods, meals, and treats. God Bless his sister-in-law Kathy Finch for all she has done and continues to do for Anne and Reggie's health and welfare daily. A bosun mate in the U.S. Navy, Reggie completed two tours of duty in Korea. Nothing gave him as much pleasure as a walk in the woods. He was an avid outdoors man and loved fishing and hunting and gardening. He was a member of the American Legion Post 1520, the West Albany Rod & Gun Club, and a lifetime member of the NRA. His hunting and fishing trips led to a lifetime of memories and laughs because of the pranks the guys played on each other. Also, he was a fan of the N.Y. Yankees and N.Y. Giants. An announcement of a future memorial service will be made at a later date. For online condolences please visit: SimpleChoicesCremation.com.






Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 5, 2020.
