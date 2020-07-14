Pelton, Reginald W. ALBANY Reginald W. Pelton, 86, passed away on June 30, 2020. The family of Reginald "Reggie" Pelton will hold a memorial Mass in his honor on Thursday, July 16, at 11 a.m. in the Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., Albany. Families may sit together in the same pew. Then, every other pew for social distancing. Please note that masks are required, and social distancing will be observed. No luncheon after the Mass is planned. A celebration of his life will be held in the future after the pandemic for safety. For online condolences please visit: SimpleChoicesCremation.com
