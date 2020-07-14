1/
Reginald W. Pelton
1934 - 2020
Pelton, Reginald W. ALBANY Reginald W. Pelton, 86, passed away on June 30, 2020. The family of Reginald "Reggie" Pelton will hold a memorial Mass in his honor on Thursday, July 16, at 11 a.m. in the Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., Albany. Families may sit together in the same pew. Then, every other pew for social distancing. Please note that masks are required, and social distancing will be observed. No luncheon after the Mass is planned. A celebration of his life will be held in the future after the pandemic for safety. For online condolences please visit: SimpleChoicesCremation.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Funeral services provided by
Simple Choices, Inc. Cremation Service
218 2nd Ave.
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 435-8030
July 13, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
David OKeeffe
