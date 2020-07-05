Foy, Remigia Ann SARATOGA SPRINGS On June 30, 2020, Saratoga Springs lost one of her most significant compassionate citizens. City native Remigia Ann Foy, the only child of the late John and Anna (Brancotti) Foy. Born on April 28, 1929, she passed after a long enduring struggle with metastatic cancer. She succumbed peacefully at home, as she deeply wished with her lifelong companion, James H. Brophy Jr. at her side. Remigia lived a life full of learning and yearned to share her rich knowledge while enjoying all of the simplest pleasures life offers. She embodied a true sense of honesty, compassion and displayed her unique background to those who looked to her for guidance and knowledge. Her excellence was consistent as she sought higher levels of education. After graduating from St. Peter's Academy in Saratoga Springs, she attended St. Joseph College for Women in Brooklyn, then continued her path of higher education at Michigan State and finally earned her master's degree at The College of Saint Rose in 1957. Additionally, Remigia was a recipient of two Fulbright scholarships, which allowed her to continue her exciting education, first in Lebanon in 1964 and India in 1967. The fulfillment of her yearning for knowledge led her to become one of Mechanicville's most adored teachers, spanning the years 1957 to her retirement in 1985, and also served as vice principal at Mechanicville High School. She loved her students and loved sharing her vast world of knowledge with them. Remigia was involved in many civic and political organizations, culminating in her successful bid for three terms as Saratoga Springs Commissioner of Finance. A political Independent, she was able to reach across the aisles and bring opposing opinions together. Her exposure in that public venue brought much acclaim to her exceptional handling of the city's finances and led to other charitable and civic positions. She was the lead fund raiser for the growing Saratoga Springs Senior Center and spent many years as a member of the Fruit and Flower Mission supporting Saratoga Hospital. Additionally, she spent many hours over the years successfully supporting the retention of the City Charter against the forces of change. On the home front, she loved spending time in her gardens and enjoyed the many animal friends she had over the years. Her numerous travels with companion Jim should have been put in travel books, as the stories she told were deeply interesting, comical at times and very colorful. Again, few have experienced such a fulfilled life and few have left a legacy equal to hers. She is survived by the love of her life and companion Jimmy Brophy, and one cousin in Virginia. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, July 6, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the William J. Burke & Sons/ Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway. Following required health protocols there may only be maximum attendance of 30 people in the facility at a time to maintain proper social distancing. Masks or face coverings must be worn. Services are private with burial in the family plot in St. Peter's Cemetery, West Avenue. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com
.