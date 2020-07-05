1/1
Remigia Ann Foy
1929 - 2020
Foy, Remigia Ann SARATOGA SPRINGS On June 30, 2020, Saratoga Springs lost one of her most significant compassionate citizens. City native Remigia Ann Foy, the only child of the late John and Anna (Brancotti) Foy. Born on April 28, 1929, she passed after a long enduring struggle with metastatic cancer. She succumbed peacefully at home, as she deeply wished with her lifelong companion, James H. Brophy Jr. at her side. Remigia lived a life full of learning and yearned to share her rich knowledge while enjoying all of the simplest pleasures life offers. She embodied a true sense of honesty, compassion and displayed her unique background to those who looked to her for guidance and knowledge. Her excellence was consistent as she sought higher levels of education. After graduating from St. Peter's Academy in Saratoga Springs, she attended St. Joseph College for Women in Brooklyn, then continued her path of higher education at Michigan State and finally earned her master's degree at The College of Saint Rose in 1957. Additionally, Remigia was a recipient of two Fulbright scholarships, which allowed her to continue her exciting education, first in Lebanon in 1964 and India in 1967. The fulfillment of her yearning for knowledge led her to become one of Mechanicville's most adored teachers, spanning the years 1957 to her retirement in 1985, and also served as vice principal at Mechanicville High School. She loved her students and loved sharing her vast world of knowledge with them. Remigia was involved in many civic and political organizations, culminating in her successful bid for three terms as Saratoga Springs Commissioner of Finance. A political Independent, she was able to reach across the aisles and bring opposing opinions together. Her exposure in that public venue brought much acclaim to her exceptional handling of the city's finances and led to other charitable and civic positions. She was the lead fund raiser for the growing Saratoga Springs Senior Center and spent many years as a member of the Fruit and Flower Mission supporting Saratoga Hospital. Additionally, she spent many hours over the years successfully supporting the retention of the City Charter against the forces of change. On the home front, she loved spending time in her gardens and enjoyed the many animal friends she had over the years. Her numerous travels with companion Jim should have been put in travel books, as the stories she told were deeply interesting, comical at times and very colorful. Again, few have experienced such a fulfilled life and few have left a legacy equal to hers. She is survived by the love of her life and companion Jimmy Brophy, and one cousin in Virginia. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, July 6, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the William J. Burke & Sons/ Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway. Following required health protocols there may only be maximum attendance of 30 people in the facility at a time to maintain proper social distancing. Masks or face coverings must be worn. Services are private with burial in the family plot in St. Peter's Cemetery, West Avenue. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Calling hours
02:00 - 06:00 PM
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
Funeral services provided by
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-5373
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

30 entries
July 4, 2020
My memories of MS Foy was one of a thoughtful and inspiring teacher who I had early in her career at Mechanicville H.S. Her life was an example of accomplishment for others to follow. God Bless her .
Erle Phelps
Student
July 4, 2020
It is a great loss to the neighborhood and Saratoga. She is missed as I look over and don't see her in the yard. We shared a lot of good conversations and I cherish the flower books that she had given me. Prayers are with you Jim.
Sheila F Quinn
Neighbor
July 4, 2020
I was lucky to have Miss Foy as my teacher in 5th and 9th grades. Her intellect, compassion and humor elicited respect and admiration from those she taught. She inspired us. My heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones.
Elaine Liebowitz (Jensen)
Student
July 3, 2020
My husband, Patrick, loved her as a teacher and later in politics. Condolences to her family.
Patti Southworth
Friend
July 3, 2020
Fine Lady always gracious will be missed by many
Robert W Ritchie
Friend
July 3, 2020
My heart is heavy with the sad news of Remigias passing. She was my teacher, my colleague & my friend. A woman ahead of her time, Remigia was brilliant, witty & fun. I will miss her dearly. Jimmy, please know I am thinking of you in your sorrow & know the beautiful memories of the life you shared together will last forever.
Tina Pickett
Friend
July 3, 2020
Rest in Heavenly Peace, Miss Foy.
Elaine Fraser Morcone
Student
July 3, 2020
She was a wonderful teacher - RIP - memories❣
Patricia Bird
Student
July 3, 2020
May this sweet soul RIP. I had Ms. Foy when I was a 9th grader in Mechanicville school. She was strict but also very eager to help you if you wanted it. May her family find peace knowing shes no longer suffering
Holly Dingmon/Thrane
Student
July 3, 2020
I had the privilege of being one of Mrs. Foys many students. She had a great impact on my thoughts of the world and how to live in it. My best to you, Mrs. Foy
Brian Hayner
Student
July 3, 2020
So sorry to hear of Ms. Foy's passing. She attended our MHS Class of 1963 50th Reunion and was grateful for her presence. An inspiring teacher, she motivated her students and got me hooked on history. I was enriched by her. May her soul rest in peace.
John Amodeo
Student
July 3, 2020
Please accept my sincerest condolences. Miss Foy was one of my favorite teachers at MHS and her classes are some of my favorite memories. She made social studies come alive with her stories and enthusiasm. God bless her. MHS Class of '82.
Jeanette D'Ambro
Student
July 2, 2020
Jim I have no word at this time. Prayers and positive thoughts your way. I always enjoyed my conversations whit Remigia and the wealth of information she brought table. Ill miss that but will always have the memories.
Bob Barile
Friend
July 2, 2020
I first met miss Foy when I moved to mechanicville in 1980 I had the pleasure of meeting her and remember her lecturing me about smoking she had a kind heart and helped everyone she was a true asset to this world SIP Miss Foy
Tina Kehn(Wisner)
Student
July 2, 2020
She was a wonderful geography teacher. She taught me to look at the world and learn about different countries. I loved listening to her tell about her travels to different countries. One of my best subjects because of a great teacher. RIP
Pamela Brown
Student
July 2, 2020
She was a lovely and gracious woman. The world was brighter with her in it.
Kathleen Hanna Chevier
Student
July 2, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to those loved ones left behind by Ms. Foys passing. She showed compassion and caring to me as a 13 year old boy and believed in me when I didnt believe in myself.

God Bless,
Dave Zielnicki
MHS 1981
Dave Zielnicki
Student
July 2, 2020
jim, sending my sincere condolences at the passing of Remigia. She was an intelligent, articulate and a beauty who lived a full active wonderful life. Those memories will help at this sad time.
mary chiperno casazza
Friend
July 2, 2020
My condolences to Jim and family. The picture above tells a story of the kind, compassionate and giving educator that she was. She attended our MHS '63 reunion in 2013. It was such a pleasure to speak with her. Miss Foy, as we referred to her, was a wonderful example of the ideal educator, one that all students should experience. Thank you Miss Foy.
Ann Garrett (Jensen)
Student
July 2, 2020
My condolences to Ms. Foy's love and family. She was a great teacher and role model to women. I know my love of international exploration was born from her teachings and experiences.
Cathy Culnane
Student
July 2, 2020
Im so sorry to hear of Remigias passing. I had the honor of being taught by her in 9th grade at Mechanicville High School in the early 80s. I will never forget Miss Foy and her love for teaching. She encouraged us to push the boundaries and seek out learning opportunities in all that we did. Blessings to her family.
Francesca (Sgambati) Schultz
Student
July 2, 2020
Jim. So sorry for your loss. I loved Remgia
I knew her my whole life. I grew up on
Walnut St right around the corner. My thoughts and prayers are with you
Gail Rituno Anderson
Neighbor
July 2, 2020
Wonderful person, class of '65 MHS
Jack Messore
July 2, 2020
Will always remember Miss Foy as a happy, energetic wonderful person and teacher. Susan Canfield Barber. Mechanicville class 67
Susan Barber
Student
July 2, 2020
Dear Jim, You lost a lovely lady. Remigia was a neighbor of my Grandmother Ella Morris & my Mom Mary Ant. She remodeled their old home on Hyde St. She found something of my Dad's but we never got to meet. God bless her. What a wonderful person. My prayers are with you in your loss. With love Mary Verrigni
Mary Verrigni
Friend
July 2, 2020
Jim - Our deepest felt condolences on the loss of Remigia. At this moment your grief seems unbearable, but we hope you can take some solace in knowing you spent most of your life with someone as charming, witty and brilliant as she. Wishing you peace to bring comfort, the courage to face the days ahead and loving memories of your time spent together to forever hold in your heart....
George and Carole Jenkins
Friend
July 2, 2020
Miss Got was my Social Studies teacher at MHS. She made learning interesting. I was not a fan of this subject but I enjoyed her class immensely. RIP.
Lisa Craft
Student
July 2, 2020
A true Saratogian in every sense of the word. The eloquent obituary portrays a compassionate woman of great substance.
Stuart Baker
July 2, 2020
Oh Jimmy - I'm so sorry for your loss. I know you have a treasure trove of great memories once the pain of loss subsides (never really goes away). Hang in there my friend, Hugs
JoAnn Hughes
July 2, 2020
To Remigia's Family and Friends,
May your cherished memories give you peace and comfort during this difficult time.
Sincerely,
The Staff at Burke Funeral Home
