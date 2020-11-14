Carroll, Rena A. WATERFORD Rena A. Carroll, 84 of Sage Road, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Raymond A. and Mary V. Graber Seguin. She was a 1955 graduate of Catholic Central High School. Upon graduating from high school, Rena went to work for Cluett & Peabody Co. in the Sanforizing Division as a stenographer and typist. She later worked as a Kelley Girl and had been employed at the Troy Bilt Corp and the N.Y.S. Department of Taxation and Finance. She was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Crescent. Rena enjoyed shopping, camping, walking and day trips to Lake George. She was the devoted wife of James J. Carroll Sr.; and loving mother of Colleen A. Carroll of Clifton Park, Suzanne E. Halse of Halfmoon, James J. Carroll Jr. of Rexford, Kathleen P. Kotary (Michael) of Pennsylvania and the late Karen M. Sears. She was sister of the late Mary Ellen Dolan (Ken) and Arthur Seguin; and sister-in-law of Sandy Seguin of Troy. She had a special relationship with her niece Susan Fiore of Latham and cousin Janice Stebbins of Waterford. She was the proud grandmother of 18 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Special thanks are extended to Suzanne Gailor and to Community Hospice of Saratoga County. Funeral services will be on Monday at 8:15 a.m. from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford, and at 9 a.m. in St. Mary's Church in Crescent. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford.Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. Due to pandemic regulations, masks are required and social distancing and occupancy limitations will be observed. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Disease Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, #405, Albany, NY, 12205. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com