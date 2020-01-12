Edwards, Rena RAVENA Rena Edwards, age 87, passed away on November 18, 2019. She was born in Halifax, England, the daughter of the late Hubert and Annie Binns. Rena belonged to an antique doll club and the dog show circuit. She worked as an ambassador at Albany Airport and taught highland and ballroom dancing. She loved her many fur babies through the years, leading to her beloved Paddington, who passed a few months before her. Rena was predeceased by her husband, Richard; her son, Timothy; and her siblings, Peter, Roy, Steven and Erick. She is survived by her siblings, Marion, Christine, Florence, Michael and Richard; and many other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Saturday, January 18, at 1 p.m. at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 107 State Street, Albany, NY. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 12, 2020