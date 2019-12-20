Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Mary's Church
Crescent, NY
View Map
Rene A. Boulerice

Rene A. Boulerice Obituary
Boulerice, Rene A. CLIFTON PARK Rene A. Boulerice, 87 of Boyack Road, died on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital. Born and educated in Cohoes, Rene was the son of the late Ernest and Corona Juneau Boulerice. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served honorably in Korea. He worked for 20 years as a salesman for Beech-Nut Lifesavers and then worked for 23 years at Simmons Machine & Tool until his retirement. In his free time he loved wood-work and going fishing. He was also a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Crescent and a former member of the Halfmoon Waterford Fire Dept. and American Legion Mohawk Post 1450. Rene was the husband of the late Eileen Johnston Boulerice; the father of Charmaine (Dennis) Martineau, Randy (Gina) Boulerice, Annette (Tom) Waring and Victoria (Tony) Hidalgo; the brother of Jean Heroux and the late Marcel and Paul Boulerice and Irene Balmes; the grandfather of Billie Jo, Valerie, Brandon, Kyle, Anthony, Amanda and Alexis; and the great-grandfather of Samantha, John Henry, Anthony, Nicholas, Cody, Alieya, Mason and Haddi. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be on Monday at 12 p.m. at the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. and at 12:30 p.m. in St. Mary's Church, Crescent. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Sunday from 3-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory please visit, Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 20, 2019
