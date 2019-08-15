Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rene J. LeFevre. View Sign Service Information Hans Funeral Home 1088 Western Ave Albany , NY 12203 (518)-489-2161 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Christ the King Church Sumter Avenue Guilderland , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LeFevre, Rene J. GUILDERLAND Rene J. LeFevre Sr., 89 of Guilderland, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the Barnwell Nursing Home in Valatie. Rene was born in Port Au Prince, Haiti, and was a graduate of the McGill University, Montreal, Canada. He moved to New York City in the early 1960s, and shortly thereafter moved to Albany. He was employed for many years as a clinical pathology researcher at Albany Medical College, where he co-authored many research papers for Albany Medical College in conjunction with G.E. and the National Institute of Health. Rene was known to be an ardent soccer and sports fan. He loved fishing, gardening his flowers and vegetables, classical music and photography. He always loved to travel and was a devout communicant of Christ the King Church in Guilderland. Rene is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 50 years, Jacqueline Marie-Antoinette Dubuche LeFevre; his daughter Marie-Josee LeFevre of Charlotte, N.C.; his son Rene Desjardin LeFevre Jr. and wife Tamarra of Plainville, Mass.; his brother Antoine LeFevre (Marie Andre) of New York City; his niece and goddaughter Nadine A. Dubuche of New York City; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Claude and Josy Dubuche of Albany; and by many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. The family would like to say thank you to the staff of Albany Medical Center and Barnwell Rehabilitation and Nursing for the loving care they provided to Rene. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Christ the King Church, Sumter Avenue, Guilderland on Saturday at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited. There will be no calling hours. Entombment will be held privately in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hans Funeral Home, Albany. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit







