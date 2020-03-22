Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. Rene R. Bisaillon M.S.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bisaillon, Rev. Rene R. M.S. SILANG, Philippines Reverend Rene R. Bisaillon, M.S., 88, passed into the loving hands of his Lord and Savior on March 10, 2020, at the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette in the Philippines. He was a missionary in that order for 67 years. "Father Biz," as he was affectionately called, was born in Cohoes on March 17, 1931, son of Leonel and Annette Bisaillon. He was ordained on April 25, 1959, in Fall River, Mass. He worked 32 selfless years serving the spiritual, physical and mental needs of all ages in distant barrios and mountain villages of Luzon in the Philippines, followed by 17 years on the Hawaiian Islands of Kauai and Oahu. The latter venue allowed him some much needed rest and relaxation with family and friends in the Capital District and to minister at several local parishes. His last five years he lived at the National Shrine. Father Bisaillon was predeceased by his parents and siblings, Irene (Louis) Favreau and Alfred (Fred). He is survived by his loving brothers, Roland (Nancy) and Richard (Rita); his cherished sisters, Rita (Philip) Reynolds and Jeannette Cox as well as many special nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and nephews, and many valued relatives and friends in the Pacific Islands, Hawaii and the U.S. Father Biz also has an adopted son Armando Papa, his wife Rose and daughter Einna Lei. A Mass of Christian Burial and interment was held in the National Shrine and Missionary Garden in the Philippines. A memorial will be held at a later date in the Corpus Christi Church in Ushers. Father Bisaillon spent the majority of his missionary life helping those in need and hoped to continue this effort after his death through the La Salette Fund for the Poor and Sick in the Philippines that he began years ago. A donation to this fund in his memory may be made to Rita Reynolds, 183 Oak Brook Commons, Clifton Park, NY, 12065.



Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 22, 2020

