Howard, Renee ALBANY Renee Howard, who began her nursing profession outside of London during World War II and ended it seventy years later as a volunteer at Albany Medical Center, died on June 7, 2019, in Albany. She was 96. Renee Ribbens was born on August 12, 1922, in the Village of Borstal, in southeast England to George and Ethel (Miles) Ribbens. She entered nursing school in 1939, the year German air raids began over the English Channel, and later worked in a military hospital. After moving to Toronto, Renee fell in love with Oscar "Bud" Howard. They were married in 1952 and later moved from Buffalo to Syracuse. A naturalized U.S. citizen, Renee worked there as a part-time registered nurse and cared for their two children Dean and Lisa. The Howards moved to Albany in 1972, where Renee worked as an orthopedic nurse at the Albany Medical Center until her retirement in 1986. Over the next 24 years, Renee logged 3870 volunteer hours there to help educate cancer and AIDs patients. In retirement, she was also a member of the "Ps & Qs" quilting group at the First Unitarian Church of Albany and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Latin American History at SUNY's Empire College in 1991. Renee enjoyed canoeing, camping, picnics, biking, snowshoeing, gardening and travel. After Bud's death in 1995, Renee was a devoted grandmother to Corey and Zack Wathen, sons of Lisa and Tom Wathen. She traveled with them on vacations and made Yorkshire pudding, roast beef and trifle for Christmas dinners. Renee was also a great-grandmother, through marriage, to Lukas and Kevin Donaghue, the grandsons of her daughter-in-law, Jane Tupper Howard. Renee enjoyed spending time with the boys when they visited from Brazil and Florida. Renee also adored her two great-nephews, Mark and Robin Ahrens, sons of her niece Susan Ritchie Ahrens and Leif Ahrens. In addition to Bud, Renee was predeceased by her siblings, Jack Ribbens and Jean Ribbens, and Leif. In addition to her two children, two grandsons, two great-grandsons, two great-nephews, and niece, Renee is survived in the U.S. by her nephew David Ritchie, who many good times with her and Bud. She also leaves behind her brother George, sister-in-law Doreen and a niece and nephew in England.



