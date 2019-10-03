Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Renee "Mim" (Collette) Keating. View Sign Service Information Peabody Funeral Home 15 Birch Street Derry , NH 03038 (603)-432-2801 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Peabody Funeral Home 15 Birch Street Derry , NH 03038 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 PM St. Anne's Parish 26 Emerson Road Hampstead , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Keating, Renee "Mim" (Collette) HAMPSTEAD, N.H. Renee "Mim" (Collette) Keating, 70 of Hampstead, N.H., passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, in the Rockingham County Nursing Home, Brentwood, N.H. surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Troy on May 20, 1949, a daughter of Edward and Marion (Seney) Collette. Renee graduated from Catholic Central High School in Troy in 1967 and later from Albany Nursing School in 1971. She was a nurse but spent most of her years working as a nurse with "Our Lady of Hope" in Latham. She spent many countless hours volunteering in her children and grandchildren's schools or activities and donating her time and a variety of baked goods. Mim adored her family. It was always her first priority. She enjoyed antiquing with friends, traveling, crocheting (she was known for her baby blankets) crafting for others and baking. She leaves behind a legacy of love and compassion for all. She meant so much to so many. "When you make it to Heaven, look out for the woman polishing the Pearly Gates. She'll have pledge in her hand and probably a cute Maltese with a color coordinating bow in her hair. That's Mim." In addition to her parents formerly of Latham, Renee is also survived by her beloved husband of 50 years, William Keating of Hampstead; her daughter, Deanna Seccareccio and husband Robert of Derry; two sons, Todd Keating and wife Rachel of Highland Park, Ill., and Drew Keating and husband William of Hampstead; four grandchildren: Tyler, Jake, Lillianna and Elissa; as well as several nieces. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, October 6, from 3 - 7 p.m. in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry, N.H. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 7, at 1 p.m. in St. Anne's Parish, 26 Emerson Road, Hampstead, N.H. The burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Kent Farm Road., Hampstead. Memorial contributions may be made to , Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD, 21741- 5014 or Easterseals Adult Day Program, 555 Auburn St., Manchester, NH, 03103. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit



