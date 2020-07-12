Shelton, Reva RENSSELAER Reva Shelton, born in Mansfield, La. on December 1, 1927, was 92 years old when she passed away at Albany Medical Center Hospital on June 27, 2020, after a brief illness. She is survived by two daughters, Shirley E. (James) Haworth, and Bonnie Shelton; by five grandchildren, James L. Haworth, Eric Guldfeldt, Sheila (Steve) Wagenbaugh, Benjamin Dougrey and Jessica Dougrey; as well as two great-grandchildren and many great-nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a brother, Joseph Glenn; a niece, Linda (Rudy) Salazar, and her children and grandchildren; a nephew, Joseph Glenn Jr., and his wife and children; and a nephew, Fletcher (Ruth) Brown and his children. She was predeceased by three daughters, Gloria Shelton, Kathleen Shelton, and Katherine (Mark) Dougrey; by a sister, Viola Glenn; a sister-in-law, Rosie Glenn; a niece, Thesia Glenn; and a nephew, Courteney Glenn. Also predeceased by her husband, Charlie Shelton. Reva was one of Jehovah's Witnesses for 55 years and served as a full-time minister (pioneer) for 38 years in the Rensselaer congregation. Reva devoted many hours every day teaching the Bible, helping people enjoy a relationship with God, and helping them with Bible principles to live better today and give them an opportunity for an eternal future of peace. Even though Reva was busy being a homemaker during her lifetime while raising five daughters, she made the time to help people throughout Rensselaer and the Capital District learn how to better their lives pleasing God. Her favorite scripture, found at Matthew 24:14, states how the preaching of the good news of God's Kingdom would take place in our time. She made this scripture her life's work (and desire) by telling others about this good news. Reva will be missed by so many friends, family, and the hundreds of people who met her and whose lives she touched. Thank you all for your outpouring of sympathy, and a thank you to the caring staff of Albany Medical Center, Unit C-4, for the care you provided Reva and the comfort you gave her during the last few days of her life. A memorial service will be held on July 18, at 3 p.m. via the Zoom video-conferencing platform. Burial in the cemetery will be private. Contact revafuneral@hotmail.com for more information regarding the service. Also, please visit the W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home webpage for Reva Shelton at: wjlyonsfuneralhome.com/
