Ruthman, Rex Shiels GUILDERLAND Rex Shiels Ruthman, 78, passed away peacefully at his home in Guilderland on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. He was married on October 15, 1972, to the love of his life, Elisabeth Anne (nee Busuttil), with whom he enjoyed a transcendent partnership at home and at work spanning decades and continents. A proud and committed husband, father, and friend, Rex formed enduring bonds through his unmatched generosity and love that remain unbroken by his passing. Born on May 11, 1942, in Highland Park, Ill., Rex was raised in Spooner, Wis. and San Francisco before arriving in Delmar in 1958. A graduate of Bethlehem Central High School (1960), SUNY Albany (1964), and Albany Law School (1967), Rex's legal career as a standout attorney spanned four decades at prominent Albany firms. These included Carter & Conboy (1967-1969), Tate & Tate (1969-1974), Tate, Tate, Bishko & Ruthman (1974-1984), and Ruthman, Feinberg & Dumas in (1984-1994), which he founded at 1707 Central Avenue with Edward Feinberg, Esq. and Charles Dumas, Esq. Throughout the course of his successful legal career, Rex was civically engaged as a member of the Board of Directors of the Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York (1969-1979), acted as village attorney for the Village of Colonie (1969-1979), and was affiliated with numerous professional associations. He was fiercely proud of his alma maters and served on his high school reunion committee, was a member of the University at Albany Foundation (1989), was chairman of the Dean's Advisory Council (2005), and could be found judging myriad Albany Law School moot court competitions over the years. Following a successful career in construction and contract litigation, Rex transitioned into real estate finance, development, and property management with his steadfast business partner of over three decades, Edward Feinberg. Together, they financed and developed several multifamily projects throughout the Capital Region including Adams Station Apartments in Delmar, where Rex worked seamlessly alongside his beloved wife Elisabeth, who managed the community with passion and empathy for over two decades. With his unique vision, Rex understood that longer lifespans required creation of innovative "active-adult" middle-market communities for the "young old" to age in place with dignity and autonomy, culminating in development of The Spinney at Pond View in Castleton-on- Hudson and The Spinney at Van Dyke in Delmar. Rex took enormous pride in his work, and even greater satisfaction knowing that The Spinney Group would remain a family enterprise stewarded by a second generation of leadership. A polymath and autodidact of Renaissance man proportions, Rex immersed himself in his interests with heartfelt passion and intensity, cherishing high and low-brow culture alike. A notorious night-owl, Rex had a voracious appetite for literature, classical music and film, and could always be found at local theaters catching the latest movie. He was a a man of great sensibility whose deepest expressions endure in the many poems he wrote throughout his life. A devoted fan of the N.Y. Giants, he worshipped the ground walked upon by Bill Parcells and was a founding member of the Albany Giants Club, basking in the glory of their 1986 and 1990 Superbowl runs from the stands. Most importantly, he explored the world with his beloved wife, spending magical summers in Menton, France and intimate winters in Saint Augustine, Fla., where they shared their love of each other with family and friends. An anti-fashion icon, his trademarked socks and sandal look carried him on his epic walks along the sunny promenades of the French Riviera and will now carry him on his long walk into eternity. Above all, Rex was fervently devoted to his wife, with whom he shared the deepest possible bond, and his family. Rex was deeply philosophical and reflective, and through his mentorship was an enormous force and influence on so many lives. Although his commanding presence will be missed, the spirit of his brilliance, ideas, generosity and laughter will endure in our hearts. He is survived by his adoring wife of 48 years, Elisabeth; sons, Alexander (Lorayne) and Morgan (Dana); grandchildren, Charlotte, Orion, Elodie, and Abigail; brothers, Steven (Linda) and Alex (Dorothy); sister-in-law Genevieve Blaudeau; brother-in-law Georges (Nina) Busuttil; and beloved lifelong friends, Herbert and Nancy Steele. Due to public health considerations, a private burial will be held in the Bethlehem Cemetery, to be followed by a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial donations be made to the Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York at www.lasnny.org
.