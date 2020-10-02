Boland, Rhea Henries TROY Rhea Henries Boland, age 94 of Troy, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Ellis Hospital after a short illness. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, October 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. at McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home at 8 109th Street, Troy. There will be a procession from the funeral home to St. Mary's Cemetery on Tibbits Avenue at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 5. A graveside service and burial will take place at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to American Cancer Society
. A complete obituary will be published on Sunday. To express condolences, please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com
.