Jeseo-Kutey, Rhonda L. LATHAM Rhonda L. Jeseo-Kutey, 63, suddenly joined her angels in Heaven on Friday, October 11, 2019. Born in Troy, Rhonda was the daughter of the late Charles A. and Josephine C. (Valente) Jeseo. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, David R. Kutey (1994); her son, Jason D. Kutey (2005); her daughter, Courtney M. Kutey (2014); and her brother, Bradford J. Jeseo (2002). Rhonda is survived by her supportive daughter, Jennifer L. Larson (Eric); dedicated son, Damien J. Kutey; two cherished grandsons, Tyler D. Larson and Damien A. Kutey; her best friend and sister, Cynthia A. Grimaldi (Robert Jr.); and dear nephew, Alexander C. Jeseo. Rhonda also leaves behind family members; numerous friends; and co-workers. Rhonda was an extremely loving and generous woman. She was a licensed registered nurse and caregiver her entire life. Her huge heart dominated every action she took. Throughout her life she assisted countless families in the Capital District. There was never a moment Rhonda put herself or her needs above the needs of those she loved. She was a commanding, fierce, loyal woman with exceptional determination and the highest integrity. She was a graduate of Catholic Central High School. After earning her nursing license at Maria College, she obtained her Bachelors in Nursing at SUNY Canton. Rhonda was anticipating the completion of her Master of Science in Nursing Administration from SUNY Empire in December 2019. Education was Rhonda's epicenter and there is no doubt that her Doctorate would follow soon after. At the time of her passing, she was enjoying her 18th year at St. Peter's Health Partners. But the driven Rhonda was also working at The Eliot. In her limited free time Rhonda loved different activities with her children and grandchildren. She looked forward to impromptu visits with, and inspiration from, her highly respected cousin, Kiersten Nash. She enjoyed trips to casinos with her "partner in crime" Soula Knapp. She cherished late night coffee and conversation with her dear friends, Bob Connell and Donna Rogers. To the fortunate that called her a friend, she was everything. Calling hours will be held Thursday, October 17, from 4 - 10 p.m. at Rhonda's home, 34 Dussault Drive, Latham, New York 12110. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 11:30 a.m. at her home with interment following in St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands. Rhonda was a person who never stopped giving. To honor her legacy, in lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be sent to Community Hospice of Albany, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205. To leave a special message for the family online please visit







