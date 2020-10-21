1/1
Rhonda Michelle Clark
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rhonda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clark, Rhonda Michelle ALBANY Rhonda Michelle Clark, 58, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Rhonda leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Cora Jordan-Edge; her loving husband, Douglas Clark; her sisters, Jacqueline (Andre) Bruton, Fortuna Austin, and Karen Johnson; her brothers, Albert Bruton, Eldred Johnson Jr. and Ronald Johnson; her brothers-in-law, Arthur, Ronnie Alfonso, Bill and Michael Clark; her sister-in-law, Lena Clark-Johnson; her aunt, Joyce Booker; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, October 23, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd, Watervliet. Calling hours are from 9 to 11 a.m. immediately followed by services at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Graceland Cemetery, 680 Delaware Ave., Delmar; Reverend Dr. Christopher A. Hill Jr., officiating.Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Service
11:00 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
(518) 272-2824
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved