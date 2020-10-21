Clark, Rhonda Michelle ALBANY Rhonda Michelle Clark, 58, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Rhonda leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Cora Jordan-Edge; her loving husband, Douglas Clark; her sisters, Jacqueline (Andre) Bruton, Fortuna Austin, and Karen Johnson; her brothers, Albert Bruton, Eldred Johnson Jr. and Ronald Johnson; her brothers-in-law, Arthur, Ronnie Alfonso, Bill and Michael Clark; her sister-in-law, Lena Clark-Johnson; her aunt, Joyce Booker; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, October 23, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd, Watervliet. Calling hours are from 9 to 11 a.m. immediately followed by services at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Graceland Cemetery, 680 Delaware Ave., Delmar; Reverend Dr. Christopher A. Hill Jr., officiating.Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels.