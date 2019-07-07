Burgess, Richard A. "Dick" NORTH CHATHAM Richard A. "Dick" Burgess, 80 of North Chatham, died on July 5, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. Dick was a U.S. Navy veteran having served on the USS O'Bannon; a member of Nassau Fire Dept., Tri-Village Rod and Gun Club and past chief of North Chatham Fire Dept. He was an avid bowler and fisherman who loved the Adirondacks. He is survived by his children, Kittie (Mark) Schwebel, Richard R. (Beth) Burgess, Kim (Tim) Christopher; fiancee Beverly Lucas; brothers, Jack Burgess, and Charlie (Judy) Burgess; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and loving friends. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home, 11 Elm St., Nassau on Tuesday July 9, from 5 - 8 p.m. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from July 7 to July 8, 2019