Richard A. Daniels

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard A. Daniels.

Daniels, Richard A. PALM COAST, Fla. Richard A. Daniels, of Palm Coast, formerly of Latham, died on December 25, 2018. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, April 27, at the Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel, 2691 NY 43 at Glass Lake, Averill Park, with a time of visitation from 10 - 11 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. All are invited to attend. Visit www.perrykomdat.com for directions and a private guestbook.

logo
Funeral Home
Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel Inc
2691 Ny Highway 43
Averill Park, NY 12018
(518) 674-3100
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.