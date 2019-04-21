Daniels, Richard A. PALM COAST, Fla. Richard A. Daniels, of Palm Coast, formerly of Latham, died on December 25, 2018. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, April 27, at the Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel, 2691 NY 43 at Glass Lake, Averill Park, with a time of visitation from 10 - 11 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. All are invited to attend. Visit www.perrykomdat.com for directions and a private guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 21, 2019