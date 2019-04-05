DiDonna, Richard A. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. On April 1, 2019, Richard A. DiDonna passed into eternal rest at home surrounded by his family. Richard was born in Albany on May 30, 1957, to Ralph and Bertha DiDonna, who predeceased him. Richard worked for several decades at the N.Y.S. Thruway Authority, where he met his beloved wife Michelle. They were enjoying retirement in Myrtle Beach until Richard was struck with cancer and taken too young. Richard is survived by his wife Michelle; son Brian; brothers, Robert (Linda), Michael (Ellen), and Stephen (JoAnna); sisters, Mary Ann and Margaret; and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, April 8, at 10:30 a.m. in Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in North Myrtle Beach, S.C. Calling hours will be Sunday, April 7, from 5-7 p.m. at McMillan-Small Funeral Home in Myrtle Beach, S.C. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 950 48th Ave. N., Suite 101, Myrtle Beach, SC, 29577. An online guestbook is available at www.msfh.net.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 5, 2019