|
|
Folger, Richard A. ORLANDO, Fla. Richard A. Folger, "Doc," 66, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Orlando Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday April 13, at the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Ave., Lansingburgh, with Reverend E. Allen Siebold officiating. Burial will follow in the Oakwood Cemetery, Troy. Calling hours will be held on Friday, April 12, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations in Richard's memory may be made to the Children's Home Society of Florida at http://chsfl.org/donate. For the full obituary, please visit mcloughlinmason.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019