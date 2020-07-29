Hilton, Richard A. ROTTERDAM Richard A. Hilton, 56 of Rotterdam, went home to be with the Lord while surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, July 26, 2020, after a brave battle with leukemia. A celebration of Richard's life will be on Friday, July 31, at Bethel Full Gospel, 3625 Guilderland Ave., Rotterdam at 12:30 p.m. with Pastor Steve Foti officiating. Visitation will precede the service at the church from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Friday. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required and both indoor and outdoor screens are available for service. Interment will be in Memory Gardens in Colonie. In lieu of flowers, Richard asked for the establishment of a college fund for his children. The address will be available in the full obit on the funeral home website. Arrangements are by the Bond Funeral Home, 1614 Guilderland Ave., Schenectady. For the full obit and to leave a message of condolence, you may go to www.bondfuneralhome.com
.