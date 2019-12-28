Martin, Richard A. GLENVILLE Richard A. Martin, 88, passed away on Christmas Day, December 25, 2019, with his loving wife of 42 years by his side. A lifelong area resident, he was the son of the late Anthony and Angeline Mastriana Martin. Born on April 4, 1931, he was a '49 graduate of Mont Pleasant High School. Richard served in the Marine Corps from '52-54. Early in his career, he worked with his brother, Bob, in the vending machine business. Subsequently, Richard took a position in maintenance with the state senate in Albany. He retired from the state in 1994. Richard was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church. His passion was for woodworking and restoration of seemingly well used wooden furniture. He enjoyed remodeling projects, reading and keeping up with current events. He recently lived in the Hampton Run apartments in Glenville and previously on Curry Road in Rotterdam for many years. Richard was predeceased by his first wife, Janice Barrett; son Richard in 1986; twin sister, Dolores Fulgoni; and brothers, Robert and John Martin. Survivors include his wife, Mary DiGesualdo, whom Martin married on April 4, 1977; two daughters, Lori Martin-DeMeo and Marilyn Martin; cherished grandchildren, Derek DeMeo and Megan Martin; great-grandchildren, Ava, Wesley and William DeMeo. Several nieces and nephews also survive, including Tony Martin, last serving second generation nephew who loved his uncle very much. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd., Scotia-Glenville. The funeral Mass will be on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 806 Union St., Schenectady, officiated by Father Richard Carlino. A procession to the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery will follow the Mass. Military honors will be held at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's foundation. Remembrances may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 28, 2019