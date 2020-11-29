1/1
Richard A. Myers
Myers, Richard A. EAST GREENBUSH Richard A. Myers, 73 of East Greenbush, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Evergreen Commons following a long illness. Richard was born in Albany, the son of the late Howard R. and Elizabeth (Barber) Myers. He graduated from Van Rensselaer High School in 1964 and attended Hudson Valley Community College before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. He served in Vietnam as a Seabee from 1966 to 1969. After returning home from the war, Richard met his future wife, June, while working at Standard Furniture in Albany. He then worked for 26 years as a driver and circulation manager for the Times Union newspaper. Following the Times Union, he retired from the N.Y.S. Department of Unemployment in 2009. Richard owned his own photography business where he photographed countless weddings and was the videographer for the Bishop Maginn High School football team for over 30 years. He enjoyed the outdoors, including hunting, fishing, and tinkering around with tools and household projects. Survivors include his beloved wife, June (Smith) Myers of East Greenbush; son, Richard (Lauren) Myers Jr. of East Haven, Conn.; daughter, Melissa Myers of East Greenbush; sister, Beverly Schermerhorn of Hunterville, N.C.; brother, Howard Myers Jr. of East Greenbush; and two grandchildren, Taylor and Asa Myers. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. Special thanks for all of the care and support provided by the Evergreen Commons Nursing Home in East Greenbush. Friends may call from 9 - 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home Inc., 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday in Historic St. Mary's Church, Lodge Street, Albany. Interment with military honors will follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Saratoga National Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Richard's name to the Alzheimer's Association or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.






Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
