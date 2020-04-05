Radliff, Richard A. RAVENA Richard A. Radliff, 70, passed away March 30, 2020. He was the son of the late Alfred (Bud) and Shirley Radliff. Richard retired from Conrail in Selkirk and was a proud lover of all railroad memorabilia. He never met a stranger, he loved to travel with his wife and he had the amazing gift of gab. Richard was a faithful and active member of the South Bethlehem United Methodist Church and had many friends there. Richard was the beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (Betty) Radliff. Survivors include his son, Jason (Aundria); three loving grandchildren, Cortney, Michael and Ivery; and his dear brother, Allan (Peggy) Radliff. Richard was also predeceased by his sister, Kathy. Burial will be private and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Hope Club or the Association would be appreciated.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 5, 2020