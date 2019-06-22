Taber, Richard A. Sr. ALBANY Richard A. Taber Sr., age 74, passed away on June 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Altamont, the son of the late Victor and Esther Taber. He was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Patricia Taber in 2017. Richard retired from Ford Orange Motors in Albany after 30 years of service. He is survived by his five children, John "Jay" (Sharon) Taber, Linda (Ron) Gicewicz, Christine (Wayne) Taber, Patricia (Robert) Taber, and Richard (Heather) Taber Jr.; a sister, Lillian (Tony) Relyea; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his calling hours on Monday, June 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. All are invited to attend his funeral service in the funeral home on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Altamont.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 22, 2019