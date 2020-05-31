Wark, Richard A. Sr. AVERILL PARK Richard A. Wark Sr., 78, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. Dick was born in Albany to the late Finley and Helen (Hallenbeck) Wark Sr. Dick worked for 39 years for General Aniline Film Corp (GAF/BASF) before retiring in 1999. He held various positions: pan handler, payroll clerk, mason carpenter and maintenance/carpenter supervisor. In the 1960s while working night shifts, Dick attended Albany Business College, on State Street, days for two years to receive an A.A.S. in accounting. While working at BASF, he was president of the Athletic Club and belonged to many social clubs. Being an avid bowler, Dick bowled on the BASF league until he became disabled and retired. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren whether it was watching a recital or going to a sporting event. He umpired for the Engine 6 Softball team for over seven years. Dick became a member of the Community Congregational Church of Clinton Heights where his wife Anne belonged. He quickly became involved in the maintenance and daily activities of the church. He joined the choir and was singing as recently as this year which he dearly loved. In early 2000, "Nickels for Charity" was established by Dick, in which he collected and redeemed recyclable cans and bottles. With the money collected he purchased needed items and delivered it to the CoNSERNS-U food pantry in Rensselaer. In 2010 his grandson, Matthew Peckhem joined him in this endeavor. Last year they donated over $3,500 in needed items. Matthew will continue the charity in grandpa's name. Dick is survived by his beloved wife, Anne of 44 years; cherished children, Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Richard A. Jr. (Cathy), Michael (Marie), Karen (John) Plekan, Nancy (Rick) Cure, and Cindy (Jason) Huett; and stepchildren, Dena Peckham, Bruce Hankle and Jeffrey Wyskochil. He was the cherished grandfather of Marc (Colleen), David (Karla), Elizabeth (Shane), Richard A. III, Kristopher, Bethanie, Joshua, Sabrina, Megan, Michael, Matthew, Rachel, Joanne (Gus), Danny (Stacey) and Kylie. He was the loved great-grandfather of Tallon, Riley, Gia, Bobby Jenks III, Emma and Kylee; and brother of Agnes Brozowski and Linda (Tom) DiPace. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Finley Wark Jr.; sister Carole Desrosiers; and ex-wife Judith Wark. Dick is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the pandemic, funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. There will be a celebration of life in the future. Contributions may be made in Dick's memory to Community Congregational Church of Clinton Heights 122 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer, NY, 12144 or CoNSERNS-U, 50 Herrick St., Rensselaer, NY, 12144.