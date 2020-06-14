Richard Abecunas
Abecunas, Richard MEDFIELD, Mass. Richard Abecunas of Medfield, Mass., passed away unexpectedly on June 6, 2020, at the age of 67. Born in New Britain, Conn., he was the son of the late Victor Abecunas and Joan Carlson. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 30 years Jean Nizinkirck; son Lee; daughter Cara; and his dog Missy. Richard is also survived by his siblings, Sandi Kastner (husband Ray) of Southington, Conn., and David Abecunas (wife Roseanne) of Telford, Pa.; siblings-in-law, Gail Ann, Janice, and Doug Nizinkirck (wife Barbara) of North Greenbush; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and many friends. He graduated from Saint Vincent's School of Anesthesia in 1978 with honors as a C.R.N.A. Having more than 42 years of diverse experience, Richard was affiliated with Milford Regional Medical Center, Atlantic Anesthesia, and Newton-Wellesley Hospital. At work, Richard was an avid environmentalist reminding people to recycle and setting up collection bins. Richard cared deeply about the Medfield community and spent countless hours supporting the Medfield Music Association, Boy Scouts, Green Street and Dale Street playgrounds, and All Night Graduation Party. In 2013, he was nominated for the Medfield Foundation Volunteer of the Year Award for his various efforts raising funds for the Lowell Mason House. He also fed the homeless through the United Church of Christ soup kitchen. His favorite pastimes included cooking, biking, hiking, skiing, and most recently golfing. A celebration of Richard's life will be held at a later date. Donations in Richard's memory may be made to Best Friends at http://support.bestfriends.org/goto/RichardAbecunas To send a message of condolence, please visit robertsmitchellcaruso.com.


Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 14, 2020.
June 11, 2020
Rick and I were classmates and graduated from St Vincents Hospital School of Nurse Anesthesia class of 1978.
An excellent , dedicated ,hard working CRNA and great guy as well as classmate.
Blessings and comfort to you , your loved ones and the many lives you touched and saved in your 77 short years.
Paul Angelo
Classmate
June 11, 2020
was one of clinical instructors while he was an anesthesia student. Worked with him in Milford Regional recent years. Excellent clinician, good person.
Sure will miss him. Very unfortunate. God Bless the family. with fond memories. Suki Tanaka
Yasuko Tanaka
Coworker
