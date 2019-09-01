|
Pearce, Richard "Dick" Allan EAST GREENBUSH Richard "Dick" Allan Pearce of East Greenbush, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 one month shy of his 94th birthday, at Ellis Hospital with immediate family by his side. Dick was born on September 29, 1925, in Poughkeepsie to the late Allan and Eleanor (Duell) Pearce. His civil engineer education at Cornell University was interrupted when he enlisted in the U.S. Army in August, 1943. Though he aspired to be a tail gunner, he was assigned to the U.S. 3rd Army, 87th Infantry Division, 347th Infantry, F Company, as a rifleman. His European battlefield experience in the Lorraine Campaign resulted in multiple wounds, and earned him two Purple Heart medals, a Bronze Star, and Silver Star for gallantry and valor in action. World War II ended and Dick returned to Ithaca, graduated from Cornell with a civil engineering degree and began his professional career with the N.Y.S. Department of Transportation (N.Y.S. D.O.T.). While at his first assignment in Warrensburg, N.Y., he met and married Louise Raynor on March 6, 1954, and continued to work for the N.Y.S. D.O.T. until his retirement in 1986 at age 60. Dick had many interests including skiing, growing and selling Christmas trees, golf, tennis, hunting, fishing, skeet shooting, crew, raising birddogs and waterfowl, reading, rehydrating with a Manhattan, or more recently, a glass of Port wine, and spending time engaged with friends and family. Dick will always be remembered for his hearty laugh, great sense of humor, conservative political positions, incredible adaptation to life changes, and joyous conversations with family and friends. Predeceased by his wife Louise and sister Margaret Pearce Addicks, Dick is survived by his daughter Lynne Kelleher and husband Michael of West Dover, Vt.; son David and wife Susan of Camillus, N.Y.; four grandchildren, Matthew and Amy Kelleher of Boston, Cassandra Murphy of Syracuse, and Austin Pearce of Wheeling, W.Va.; and two great-grandchildren, Rex and Raynor Murphy of Syracuse. Dick is also survived by numerous extended family members and many close friends. Memorial services will be held on Friday, September 6, at 10 a.m. in the First United Methodist Church, 1 Gilligan Road, East Greenbush. That service will be followed by a light reception in the church then a military burial service at 1:30 p.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville. After the service, all are welcome to join the family for a casual lunch at a Saratoga location that is to be announced. In lieu of flowers, Dick would ask that you conserve our natural resources by hanging your used paper towels out to dry so they can be used another day, and always vote Republican!
