Baker, Richard "Dick" GUILDERLAND Richard "Dick" Baker, 91, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Dick was born in Schenectady to Glen Baker and Edith Bowmaker Baker. He married Julia Angie Parisi in 1951. Together they built a home in Guilderland where they raised their two sons. Dick was a hard working man with a great sense of personal integrity. His life was all about providing for his family. He strove to give his boys the childhood he never had. Cross country summer trips, snow and water skiing, attending an Indy 500 were just a few of the Baker family adventures. Dick wanted his sons to have an easier life than his. He instilled in them the value of an education; advising them to work with their brains not their brawn. Dick was an auto mechanic owning a service station in Schenectady for many years. He later retired from Ryder Truck Rental. There was nothing Dick could not fix or build! He was generous with his time and skills, eager to help others. In retirement Dick could be found puttering in his workshop or enjoying his much loved "grand-dogs" Muffin and Daisy Lu. In addition to his parents, Dick was predeceased by his brother Ira Baker; and his sisters, Alice Horvath, Marion Sherry, and Janet Marx. Dick is survived by his wife Julia, his sons and their wives, Glenn and Brenda Baker, and Ronald and Donna Baker. He is also survived by his beloved sister Barbara Hofmann and sisters-in-law, Helen Aldi Orologio and Elizabeth Gustafson. The family extends their deepest gratitude to the staff at Teresian House Carmel Gardens East for the compassion, love, and care they gave to Dick. A memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, July 9, at 10 a.m. in St. Madeleine Sophie Church in Guilderland. Interment will be at a later date. To leave a special message or memory for the family, please visit







