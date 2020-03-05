Burdick, Richard C. HOLLYWOOD, S.C. Richard C. Burdick entered into eternal rest on March 2, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. Born in Troy on January 1, 1953, he was the son of Clarence Burdick and Frances Stanton Burdick (both deceased) and brother of Kathy Holmes, Kris Frohnhoefer (Robert), and Robert Burdick (Carol) (both deceased). Rick, an Army veteran (Vietnam), graduated from New Paltz College New York with a degree in political science. During his senior year, he interned with the New York State Senate and continued his service for 30 plus years, post-graduation, before retiring as the director of district operations under the Senate Majority Leader. Rick's passion for politics brought him great happiness in his position where he looked forward to the challenges and rewards each day brought. Rick married his beloved wife Susan in February 2000. Together they enjoyed life to its fullest; taking advantage of their love of travel and adventure. Soon after retirement, Rick and Susan embarked upon a trip of a lifetime touring countless countries throughout Europe. The memories they created and shared will be with them always. Prior to retirement, Rick and Susan resided in Clifton Park for 15 years where they were members of the Edison Club, avid golfers and great friends of many members of the club and their community. Rick and Susan both spread their enthusiasm for life among all they encountered. Rick loved horse racing and rarely missed a season at the famed track in Saratoga. His passion for the races started at a very young age. In his adult years, he became quite the handicapper winning many bets and always taking his friends out afterward to celebrate his spoils. His generosity towards others was immeasurable. Rick was a happy, loving man. He never complained and kept a passion for life despite his physical hardships in his later years. He cherished his wife and had a special place in his heart for his three amazing granddaughters, Bella and Madison Burdick and Ellie Brooks. Rick is survived by his sons, Richard (Richie), Andrew and Matthew Burdick; and by his stepsons, Bryan and Jeff Brooks. A memorial service will be held at the West Ashley Stuhr's Chapel, Charleston, S.C. on March 7, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the transplant clinics at The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center or The Medical University of South Carolina. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 5, 2020