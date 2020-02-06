Richard C. Gorleski Sr.

Service Information
Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel Inc
2691 Ny Highway 43
Averill Park, NY
12018
(518)-674-3100
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel Inc
2691 Ny Highway 43
Averill Park, NY 12018
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
7:00 PM
Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel Inc
2691 Ny Highway 43
Averill Park, NY 12018
Obituary
Gorleski, Richard C. Sr. NORTH GREENBUSH Richard C. Gorleski Sr., 66 of River Chase, died on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the Evergreen Commons after a long illness. Born in Troy, Richard was the son of the late Theodore J. and Elsie Gundrum Gorleski; and husband of Donna Salway Gorleski. Richard grew up on Williams Road in North Greenbush and had been a lifelong Troy area resident. He was a truck driver for Gulf Oil and Cumberland Farms during his working career. Survivors in addition to his wife include his sons, Richard Gorleski Jr. of West Sand Lake and Russell Gorleski of Scotia; his sister Debbie Hayes of North Greenbush; and his grandchildren, Courtney and Cole Gorleski. The funeral will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 7, in the Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel, 2691 N.Y. 43 at Glass Lake, Averill Park. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday from 4-7 p.m. prior to the service. If desired, donations in memory of Richard Gorleski Sr. may be made to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110. Visit perrykomdat.com for directions and a private guestbook.

Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 6, 2020
