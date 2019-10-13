Johnson, Richard C. LATHAM Richard C. Johnson, 77 of Latham, N.Y. and Largo, Fla., passed away peacefully at home on October 12, 2019. Richard was born on April 8, 1942, in Dallas and was the son of the late Joseph E. Johnson and the late Elinor Daigneault, and stepson of the late Gilbert Daigneault. Richard was married to Mary Jo Consuelo for 49 years. He was the beloved father of Robert A. Johnson and his wife Malika of Seattle, Wash., and Hilary A. King and her husband Matthew of Rotterdam. He was proud grandfather to Wyatt and Eleanor Johnson of Seattle, Wash. and Caroline and Josephine King of Rotterdam. Richard is also survived by his brother-in-law F. Michael Consuelo and his wife Barbara of St. Augustine, Fla.; as well as many friends, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Richard graduated from Shaker High School and Union College. He was the owner of All Seasons Tree Service and a member of the American Society of Consulting Arborists. He served as president of the Latham Rotary Club, of which he was a member for over 50 years. Richard was the proud recipient of the Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow. Richard was a great lover of the outdoors and loved nothing more than to spend his time walking in the woods, walking along the river with his dogs, duck hunting and turkey hunting. Richard's family wishes to thank the Community Hospice for their tireless and selfless work. Those wishing to remember him are asked to make a donation to their favorite charity. Per Richard's request, there will be no calling hours or services.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 13, 2019