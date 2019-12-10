Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard C. Miller. View Sign Service Information Daniel D Purcell Funeral Home 510 Pawling Ave Troy , NY 12180 (518)-272-7651 Calling hours 4:30 PM - 7:30 PM Sacred Heart Church Funeral 10:30 AM Sacred Heart Church Send Flowers Obituary

Miller, Richard C. TROY Richard C. Miller, 86, passed away on December 6, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital after a brief illness surrounded by his family. Born in Cohoes, he was the son of the late George D. Miller and Kathryn Murphy Miller; and the husband of the late Barbara A. Roy Miller. Dick was a graduate of La Salle Institute, Class of 1951 and served in the U.S. Army in the Quartermaster Corp. He had been employed for many years at Allegheny Ludlum Steel and was communicant of Sacred Heart Church. Dick had a smile that lit up a room and he enjoyed wintering in Hudson, Florida, golfing, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Survivors include four children, Carolyn (Robert) Oleyourryk of Watervliet, Richard (Jacqueline) Miller of Latham, Donna Clement of Troy, and David (Pamela) Miller of Loudonville; 11 grandchildren who called him Poppy, Matthew and Patrick Oleyourryk, Ashley and Derek Miller, Jeremy and Evan Clement, Eric Bauer and Michaela Miller, and Laurie, Jacob and Ella Miller; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two daughters, Laurie A. Miller and Cynthia A. Miller; and by his siblings, Joann Hedges, John and Thomas Miller, and Marilyn Fernet. The family wishes to thank the staff of both Samaritan Hospital and Hospice for the care given to Dick. The funeral will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. in the Sacred Heart Church, Troy where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Inurnment will take place in Saint Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the church on Thursday from 4:30 until 7:30 p.m. Donations in Dick's memory may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142 or to Community Hospice of Rensselaer County, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208-1771.











