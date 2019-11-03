Simm, Richard C. JOHNSONVILLE Richard C. Simm, 86, of Johnsonville Rd. died Thurs day, October 17, 2019, peacefully at home with his wife, Sandra (Campbell), of 49 years by his side. Born in in LaGrange, Ill. January 5, 1933. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from the State of New York. Besides his wife, he is survived by two sons, David Tague, Charlotte, N.C., Sean (Tammy) Simm, Argyle N.Y.; four grandchildren and one great-grandson. At Dick's request, his body was donated to the Anatomical Gift Program at Albany Medical College. Inurnment with Military Honors in Saratoga National Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial service, Saturday, November 9, 1 p.m. at Hoosic Valley Community Church, Rt. 40, Schaghticoke, N.Y. Remembrance may be made to Johnsonville First Responders, 5 River Rd. Johnsonville, NY 12094.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 3, 2019