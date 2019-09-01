Taylor, Richard C. "Dick" LATHAM Richard C. Taylor, "Dick," 74, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family on Friday, August 30, 2019. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Walter and Velma Taylor. Dick is survived by his wife of 49 years, Peg Taylor. In addition to his wife, Dick is survived by his children, Brian Taylor, Erica Toth (Greg), Christian Taylor (Jeanette) and Brett Taylor. He was the loving "Pops" to Brady, Logan and Madison. Dick is also survived by his brother, James Taylor (the late Betsy). Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, September 3, from 4-7 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a special message for the family online please visit, NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 1, 2019