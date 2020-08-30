White, Richard C. ST. CLOUD, Fla. Richard C. "Dick" White, 81, died peacefully of natural causes at his home in St. Cloud, Fla. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Dick was the son of the late Lawrence C. White Jr. and Charlotte A. (Van Slyke) White. He is survived by his loving wife Bonny; his sons, Richard C. White Jr. and Christopher White; his daughter Laura Johnston, and his many grandchildren. Predeceased by his late brother William A. White, he will also be missed by his surviving brothers, Lawrence C. White III, and Roger V. White; and his sister Barbara A. (White) Carrier. Dick was born in Albany and spent most of his childhood years living in Coeymans. He received his high school education from the Ravena Coeymans Selkirk School District, where he was active in sports and developed his early skills as a trumpet player in the high school band. Dick enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1957 and was accepted into the prestigious Navy School of Music. Upon completion of music school, he was assigned duty as a Navy musician aboard the Aircraft Carrier USS Randolph, joining his brother Larry, who had also graduated from the Navy School of Music a year earlier. As Navy musicians, Dick and Larry continued serving together performing as band members in concerts, official events and ceremonies aboard the Carriers USS Randolph (July 1957 - February 1958), USS Intrepid (June - August 1958) and various other assignments while subsequently stationed at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. After completing his service in the Navy, Dick returned home and was employed locally at Security Supply Corp. in Selkirk and Wolberg Electric in Albany. In 1966, he joined with his father Lawrence C. White Jr. in the operation of the Whiteway Sign Company in Albany. Over several years, Dick became a very accomplished sign maker, crane operator and lettering artist. His continued growth in the business ultimately led to the establishment and operation of his own company: Custom Signs. In 1977, he moved to Pompano Beach, Fla. with his wife Bonny. After a few years he opened his second company: Dick White Signs, which he continued to operate until his retirement. Dick had been stricken with Diabetes when he was 27. Although he maintained a normal, healthy life, complications from that illness led to physical difficulties in his later years that limited his ability to meet the vigorous demands of operating his busy sign company. As the sign work declined, he formed a new internet business on Ebay buying, refurbishing and reselling used trumpets which he continued to do until his death. Dick Will be remembered for his quick wit, sharp sense of humor, love of Jazz and playing his trumpet. His mental strength and unwillingness to be handicapped by the tragic, debilitating effects of his diabetes were admired by all who knew him. A celebration of his life by family members is planned for a later date.