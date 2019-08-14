Calkins, Col. Richard A. U.S.A.F. Ret. LATHAM Colonel Richard A. Calkins, U.S.A.F. (Ret.), passed from this life on Monday, August 12, 2019, at the Eddy Village Green in Cohoes at the age of 96. Richard was the son of the late Robert W. and Sarah E. (Hewitt) Calkins; husband of the late Virginia A. (Lackey) Calkins; father of the late Richard Calkins Jr. and Deborah Calkins; and grandfather of the late Jonathan Ricci. He is survived by his daughter Phyllis (Michael) Ricci of Latham; his son, Robert (Annemarie) Calkins of Virginia; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. A private funeral service will be held and interment, with military honors will take place in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. There will be no public visiting hours. Those who wish to honor Richard's memory may make a donation to a . Please visit www.bowenandparkerbros.com for a condolence book.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 14, 2019