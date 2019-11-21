Chevalier, Richard COHOES Richard Chevalier, 61, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Born in Cohoes, Richard was the son of the late Edmund and Ida (Richard) Chevalier. Rick is survived by his wife of 25 years, Lori L. (Cusson) Chevalier. Rick was employed throughout the years with Trailways and CDTA as a mechanic and a parts clerk. Rick enjoyed being out on the water with his jet skis. He also loved his vehicles and customizing them but above all he loved spending time with his grandchildren. Rick had a big heart and was always there to help anyone in need. In addition to his wife, Rick is survived by his children, Edward Cronin (Laura) and Amy Thurber (Joe). Rick was the loving "Pip" to his four grandchildren, Leah, Jayden, Emily and Ricky. Rick is also survived by his siblings, Connie Buckley, John Chevalier (Mary Lou) and Marcel Chevalier (Barb). Rick is also left to be remembered by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Calling hours will be held from 12 - 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. A service will follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019