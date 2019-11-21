Chevalier, Richard COHOES Richard Chevalier, 61, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Rick is survived by his wife of 25 years, Lori L. (Cusson) Chevalier. Calling hours will be held from 12 - 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. A service will follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home. To leave a special message for the family online and for a longer obituary please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019