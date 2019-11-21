Richard Chevalier

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Chevalier.
Service Information
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY
12189
(518)-272-2824
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
View Map
Service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Chevalier, Richard COHOES Richard Chevalier, 61, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Rick is survived by his wife of 25 years, Lori L. (Cusson) Chevalier. Calling hours will be held from 12 - 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. A service will follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home. To leave a special message for the family online and for a longer obituary please visit NewComerAlbany.com

logo
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.