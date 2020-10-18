Coons, Richard ALBANY Richard "Ricky" Coons, age 62, of Albany, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Albany Medical Center following a long illness. He was born on August 31, 1958. Ricky grew up in Ravena and lived with his parents, Charles and Helen Coons, until their passing. He lived at 21 Rapp Road in Albany for several years. Ricky was a very nice man who was known for his warm smile and kind nature. He greeted everyone he met with a smile and a heart melting, "Hello." He liked to go shopping, enjoyed spending time outdoors and especially liked to decorate for the holidays. Ricky also enjoyed creating art projects in his free time. He loved spending time with friends and the dedicated people who helped him to live his best life. He will be deeply missed by everyone that knew him. He is survived by his extended family at 21 Rapp Road; and his sister Pamela Coons. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 19, in Chestnut Lawn Cemetery, New Baltimore. Contributions in Mr. Coon's memory may be made to the Lexington Foundation, 465 N. Perry St., Johnstown, NY, 12095.